Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7420 Oldbury Place · (770) 355-1982
Location

7420 Oldbury Place, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7420 Oldbury Place · Avail. now

$2,850

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3414 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in July!  Vickery creek school district close to 400, Greenbelt, shopping, and dining. With the community amenities!  3 car gar., 5 beds, 4 baths. 2 story foyer and living room, formal dining w/coffered ceiling, huge master suite w/trey ceiling. Spacious kitchen w/oversized granite island open to family room. Wood stairs, ORB Fixtures, included features:expansive trim package, granite, tile, hrdwds, can lights in kitchen, maple cabs, and much more!  

Elem: Vickery Creek  Middle: Vickery Creek High: West Forsyth 
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Cumming home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
 
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5881317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 Oldbury Place have any available units?
7420 Oldbury Place has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7420 Oldbury Place currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Oldbury Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Oldbury Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7420 Oldbury Place is pet friendly.
Does 7420 Oldbury Place offer parking?
No, 7420 Oldbury Place does not offer parking.
Does 7420 Oldbury Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Oldbury Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Oldbury Place have a pool?
No, 7420 Oldbury Place does not have a pool.
Does 7420 Oldbury Place have accessible units?
No, 7420 Oldbury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Oldbury Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 Oldbury Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7420 Oldbury Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7420 Oldbury Place does not have units with air conditioning.
