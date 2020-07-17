7420 Oldbury Place

Amenities

Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in July! Vickery creek school district close to 400, Greenbelt, shopping, and dining. With the community amenities! 3 car gar., 5 beds, 4 baths. 2 story foyer and living room, formal dining w/coffered ceiling, huge master suite w/trey ceiling. Spacious kitchen w/oversized granite island open to family room. Wood stairs, ORB Fixtures, included features:expansive trim package, granite, tile, hrdwds, can lights in kitchen, maple cabs, and much more!



Elem: Vickery Creek Middle: Vickery Creek High: West Forsyth

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982



