Forsyth County, GA
6770 India Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

6770 India Lane

6770 India Lane · (678) 929-4345
Location

6770 India Lane, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6770 India Lane · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1445 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Don't miss this one! - Great Forsyth location! Bright, open concept floor plan with spacious vaulted great room, dining room & eat-in kitchen with granite. Spacious master with trey ceiling, separate shower, soaking tub, double vanity and walk-in closet. Plenty of outdoor living space with a large private & deck for grilling. Tranquil setting, yet conveniently located near GA 400, Lake Lanier, restaurants and shopping. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5844357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 India Lane have any available units?
6770 India Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6770 India Lane have?
Some of 6770 India Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6770 India Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6770 India Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 India Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6770 India Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6770 India Lane offer parking?
No, 6770 India Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6770 India Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6770 India Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 India Lane have a pool?
No, 6770 India Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6770 India Lane have accessible units?
No, 6770 India Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 India Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6770 India Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6770 India Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6770 India Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
