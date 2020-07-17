6770 India Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Don't miss this one! - Great Forsyth location! Bright, open concept floor plan with spacious vaulted great room, dining room & eat-in kitchen with granite. Spacious master with trey ceiling, separate shower, soaking tub, double vanity and walk-in closet. Plenty of outdoor living space with a large private & deck for grilling. Tranquil setting, yet conveniently located near GA 400, Lake Lanier, restaurants and shopping. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5844357)