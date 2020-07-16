All apartments in Forsyth County
5620 Warmstone Lane
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:15 AM

5620 Warmstone Lane

5620 Warmstone Ln · (678) 616-2599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5620 Warmstone Ln, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
Gated Luxury Townhome in sought after area of Suwanee, Forsyth Co. Dark hardwoods throughout the main floor. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and island along with tile backsplash. Open floor plan with crown moldings and a cozy fireplace in the family room. All baths have granite countertops and tiled floors. Convenient to restaurants, shopping & schools.

Desirable school district - Lambert High School.

Residents Benefit Package

Included with ALL lease agreements under PowerHouse Property Management is the Resident Benefits Package. These features are included for an additional $20.00 per month.

1) No Additional Charges for All Rental Payment Options to Include In-Person, ACH, or Check.
Benefit: No charge for ACH rent payment through your tenant portal. * This applies if ACH rent payments are scheduled as recurring for the term of the lease.

2) Tenant Portal for Payment Options, Electronic Tenant Statements and storage of electronic documents.
Benefit: Free access to our Tenant Portal to submit maintenance requests, pay online using all included payment options to include the automatic ACH option, and access to electronic statements.

3) Maintenance (Work Request) Portal
Benefit: Tenants have the ability to submit work requests directly to our staff via your on-line maintenance portal. You will have the ability to upload photos to the portal and chat directly with our vendors

4) 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
Benefit: Reach a live person after hours for emergency maintenance concerns.

5) Filter Delivery
Benefit: Receive MERV-8 high quality filters delivered to your home quarterly. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

6) Utility Assistance
Benefit: Free service to help initiate your utilities. Includes free assistance with Electric, Gas, Water, Cable & Internet provided by Citizens Home Solutions.

7) Live Chat
Benefit: Access to our staff through the PowerHouse Property Management website

8) One Time Returned Payment Fee Forgiveness. ($50.00)
Benefit: PowerHouse Property Management will grant a one-time waiver of a returned ACH or Check payment fee.

9) Waiver of late fee (one time) and if you pay the rent no later than the 8th of the month
Benefit: Waive a late fee one time during your tenancy

Video Tour

360 Photo Tour

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: No Pets accepted
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent
Lease Length: We are accepting a one year lease
============================================

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Warmstone Lane have any available units?
5620 Warmstone Lane has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5620 Warmstone Lane have?
Some of 5620 Warmstone Lane's amenities include granite counters, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Warmstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Warmstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Warmstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5620 Warmstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5620 Warmstone Lane offer parking?
No, 5620 Warmstone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5620 Warmstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Warmstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Warmstone Lane have a pool?
No, 5620 Warmstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Warmstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 5620 Warmstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Warmstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 Warmstone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5620 Warmstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5620 Warmstone Lane has units with air conditioning.
