All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 5270 Old Haven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
5270 Old Haven Court
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5270 Old Haven Court
5270 Old Haven Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5270 Old Haven Court, Forsyth County, GA 30041
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedroom house in Hampton Golf Village with all new appliances and fresh paint throughout. Bedroom on main with full bath. In sought after North Forsyth HS District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5270 Old Haven Court have any available units?
5270 Old Haven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forsyth County, GA
.
What amenities does 5270 Old Haven Court have?
Some of 5270 Old Haven Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5270 Old Haven Court currently offering any rent specials?
5270 Old Haven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5270 Old Haven Court pet-friendly?
No, 5270 Old Haven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forsyth County
.
Does 5270 Old Haven Court offer parking?
No, 5270 Old Haven Court does not offer parking.
Does 5270 Old Haven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5270 Old Haven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5270 Old Haven Court have a pool?
No, 5270 Old Haven Court does not have a pool.
Does 5270 Old Haven Court have accessible units?
No, 5270 Old Haven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5270 Old Haven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5270 Old Haven Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5270 Old Haven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5270 Old Haven Court does not have units with air conditioning.
