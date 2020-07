Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gleaming wood floors on main, tiled baths, cultured marble bath tops, ceiling fans in every room. Laundry on main level with cabinets for extra storage. All bedrooms are oversized and master retreat offers HUGE walk in closet. The family room with fireplace opens to breakfast room and kitchen.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.