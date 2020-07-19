All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

4815 Bantry Way

4815 Bantry Way · No Longer Available
Location

4815 Bantry Way, Forsyth County, GA 30040

This home won't last long! Sought after community~ Park at Kelly Mill, With A Location That Can't Be Beat! Just 5 minutes to hwy 400 and close to the YMCA! Very spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, Beautiful Home! Kitchen with Gas Stove and Granite Counters w/view to Fireside Family Room. Fenced in Backyard! Located within a mile to Elementary School. Available for immediate occupancy. Schools: Elementary~Kelly Mill, Middle~Vickery Creek, High~West Forsyth. Owner will allow a small pet w/ pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Bantry Way have any available units?
4815 Bantry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 4815 Bantry Way have?
Some of 4815 Bantry Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 Bantry Way currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Bantry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Bantry Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 Bantry Way is pet friendly.
Does 4815 Bantry Way offer parking?
Yes, 4815 Bantry Way offers parking.
Does 4815 Bantry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Bantry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Bantry Way have a pool?
No, 4815 Bantry Way does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Bantry Way have accessible units?
No, 4815 Bantry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Bantry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4815 Bantry Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 Bantry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 Bantry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
