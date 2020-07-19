4815 Bantry Way

Amenities
This home won't last long! Sought after community~ Park at Kelly Mill, With A Location That Can't Be Beat! Just 5 minutes to hwy 400 and close to the YMCA! Very spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, Beautiful Home! Kitchen with Gas Stove and Granite Counters w/view to Fireside Family Room. Fenced in Backyard! Located within a mile to Elementary School. Available for immediate occupancy. Schools: Elementary~Kelly Mill, Middle~Vickery Creek, High~West Forsyth. Owner will allow a small pet w/ pet fee.