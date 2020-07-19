4815 Bantry Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home won't last long! Sought after community~ Park at Kelly Mill, With A Location That Can't Be Beat! Just 5 minutes to hwy 400 and close to the YMCA! Very spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, Beautiful Home! Kitchen with Gas Stove and Granite Counters w/view to Fireside Family Room. Fenced in Backyard! Located within a mile to Elementary School. Available for immediate occupancy. Schools: Elementary~Kelly Mill, Middle~Vickery Creek, High~West Forsyth. Owner will allow a small pet w/ pet fee.