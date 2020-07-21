4205 Wildener Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave oven

Gorgeous End-Unit Townhome in highly sought after James Creek Community! This 2 Bedrooms on 2nd floor w/2 Fully Appointed Baths has so much to offer! Highly sought after Location with Top Forsyth Schools and Amazing Amenities! Beautiful 3 story Residence! Fully finished walkout basement with Powder Room(half bath)! The Lower level room can be used as a 3rd bedroom for your Guest or as a Private Home Office. Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Countertops! Kitchen w/breakfast bar and spacious pantry!