Gorgeous End-Unit Townhome in highly sought after James Creek Community! This 2 Bedrooms on 2nd floor w/2 Fully Appointed Baths has so much to offer! Highly sought after Location with Top Forsyth Schools and Amazing Amenities! Beautiful 3 story Residence! Fully finished walkout basement with Powder Room(half bath)! The Lower level room can be used as a 3rd bedroom for your Guest or as a Private Home Office. Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Countertops! Kitchen w/breakfast bar and spacious pantry!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
4205 Wildener Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
Some of 4205 Wildener Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
4205 Wildener Way is not currently offering any rent specials.