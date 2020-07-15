3895 Estates Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Cumming Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Large Foyer & Open Floor Plan w/Chef's Kitchen, Dining Room & Family Room. Master Bedroom offers Trey Ceiling, Master Bath w/Double Vanity, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & Large Walk-In Closet. Secondary Bedrooms boast Walk-In & Double-Door Closets! Upstairs Laundry Rm w/Built-In Linen Closet & Easy Hallway Access. Swim Community! MINUTES FROM LAKE LANIER, SHOPS, HIGHWAY 9 & 400. A MUST SEE!



Elem: George W. Whitlow

Middle: Otwell

High: Forsyth Central

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply



Will I qualify to rent for a Cumming home For Rent?



