All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 3895 Estates Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
3895 Estates Path
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3895 Estates Path

3895 Estates Path · (770) 355-1982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3895 Estates Path, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3895 Estates Path · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Cumming Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available Now! Large Foyer & Open Floor Plan w/Chef's Kitchen, Dining Room & Family Room. Master Bedroom offers Trey Ceiling, Master Bath w/Double Vanity, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & Large Walk-In Closet. Secondary Bedrooms boast Walk-In & Double-Door Closets! Upstairs Laundry Rm w/Built-In Linen Closet & Easy Hallway Access.  Swim Community!   MINUTES FROM LAKE LANIER, SHOPS, HIGHWAY 9 & 400. A MUST SEE! 

Elem: George W. Whitlow
Middle: Otwell 
High: Forsyth Central   
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Cumming home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
  
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5960045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3895 Estates Path have any available units?
3895 Estates Path has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3895 Estates Path have?
Some of 3895 Estates Path's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3895 Estates Path currently offering any rent specials?
3895 Estates Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3895 Estates Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 3895 Estates Path is pet friendly.
Does 3895 Estates Path offer parking?
No, 3895 Estates Path does not offer parking.
Does 3895 Estates Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3895 Estates Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3895 Estates Path have a pool?
Yes, 3895 Estates Path has a pool.
Does 3895 Estates Path have accessible units?
No, 3895 Estates Path does not have accessible units.
Does 3895 Estates Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 3895 Estates Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3895 Estates Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 3895 Estates Path does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3895 Estates Path?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity