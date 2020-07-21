Fantastic home in a great swim/tennis community. Kitchen has granite counters and opens into the large family room with fireplace. Large bonus room facing private back yard. Spacious master. Secondary bedrooms are really nice size. Laundry upstairs. Oversized deck with private backyard. HOA fees are included in rental rate. Pet considered with deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3715 Lakeheath Drive have any available units?
3715 Lakeheath Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 3715 Lakeheath Drive have?
Some of 3715 Lakeheath Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Lakeheath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Lakeheath Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Lakeheath Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 Lakeheath Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3715 Lakeheath Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Lakeheath Drive offers parking.
Does 3715 Lakeheath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Lakeheath Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Lakeheath Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3715 Lakeheath Drive has a pool.
Does 3715 Lakeheath Drive have accessible units?
No, 3715 Lakeheath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Lakeheath Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 Lakeheath Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 Lakeheath Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 Lakeheath Drive does not have units with air conditioning.