Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

3670 Dalwood Drive

3670 Dalwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3670 Dalwood Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available Now! 5BR/4BA/2Car Garage w/Unfinished Basement Johns Creek/Suwanee Home in sought after Lambert HS. NEW Inside Gray Paint throughout. Hardwoods all thru Main. Spacious Granite Gourmet Kitchen w/Island open to Fireside Family Room & Breakfast area. Huge Pantry. 2BR/1BA main floor. Upstairs 3BR/3BA w/huge media/playroom. Unfinished Bsmt for storage. Level Private Backyard. Amenities incl swimming pool, tennis courts, playground & clubhouse. Convenient Johns Creek location off 141/Peachtree Pkwy near Emory Hospital, Publix, Target, Kohl's, Sprouts, Forum Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3670 Dalwood Drive have any available units?
3670 Dalwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 3670 Dalwood Drive have?
Some of 3670 Dalwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3670 Dalwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3670 Dalwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3670 Dalwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3670 Dalwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 3670 Dalwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3670 Dalwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3670 Dalwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3670 Dalwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3670 Dalwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3670 Dalwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3670 Dalwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3670 Dalwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3670 Dalwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3670 Dalwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3670 Dalwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3670 Dalwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
