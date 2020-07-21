3670 Dalwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available Now! 5BR/4BA/2Car Garage w/Unfinished Basement Johns Creek/Suwanee Home in sought after Lambert HS. NEW Inside Gray Paint throughout. Hardwoods all thru Main. Spacious Granite Gourmet Kitchen w/Island open to Fireside Family Room & Breakfast area. Huge Pantry. 2BR/1BA main floor. Upstairs 3BR/3BA w/huge media/playroom. Unfinished Bsmt for storage. Level Private Backyard. Amenities incl swimming pool, tennis courts, playground & clubhouse. Convenient Johns Creek location off 141/Peachtree Pkwy near Emory Hospital, Publix, Target, Kohl's, Sprouts, Forum Mall.