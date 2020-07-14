All apartments in Forsyth County
3380 Gables Court

3380 Gables Ct · (678) 468-3137
Location

3380 Gables Ct, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2934 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Marty Tang at (678) 468-3137. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6718349 to view more pictures of this property. Charming , comfy, chic and perfect open plan w/lots of sq ft and room for office, playroom, nursery. Two story foyer. Bayed living room and large dining room w/ wainscot detail. Kitchen is a chef's delight w/ stained cabs, solid surface counters, ss appliances, great breakfast area and fireside great room perfect for entertaining, family alike. Master ste w/generous closet and sitting rm.Romantic bath with dual sinks, vanities, sep tub/shower. Great secondary bedrooms w/ lots of space /closets.Flat backyard w/ patio- great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3380 Gables Court have any available units?
3380 Gables Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3380 Gables Court currently offering any rent specials?
3380 Gables Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3380 Gables Court pet-friendly?
No, 3380 Gables Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 3380 Gables Court offer parking?
Yes, 3380 Gables Court offers parking.
Does 3380 Gables Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3380 Gables Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3380 Gables Court have a pool?
No, 3380 Gables Court does not have a pool.
Does 3380 Gables Court have accessible units?
No, 3380 Gables Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3380 Gables Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3380 Gables Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3380 Gables Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3380 Gables Court does not have units with air conditioning.
