Forsyth County, GA
201 Fernwood Ct,
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

201 Fernwood Ct,

201 Fernwood Court · (404) 900-4088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

201 Fernwood Court, Forsyth County, GA 30004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 Fernwood Ct, · Avail. Aug 8

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2367 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
201 Fernwood Ct, Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in August! Lovely Split Level Home Located in Fernwood! This three bedroom, two full bath home has three levels including a full finished daylight basement. So much Space. Welcoming front porch, cozy great stone fireplace in the family room with vaulted ceiling, updated kitchen w/newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with nice breakfast area. Updated bathrooms, newer flooring. Large relaxing deck overlooks a nice sized FENCED backyard. Two car attached garage. Great location.

Schools:
Elem: Midway - Forsyth
Middle: Vickery Creek
High: South Forsyth
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change. 
This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
 
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4933189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Fernwood Ct, have any available units?
201 Fernwood Ct, has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Fernwood Ct, have?
Some of 201 Fernwood Ct,'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Fernwood Ct, currently offering any rent specials?
201 Fernwood Ct, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Fernwood Ct, pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Fernwood Ct, is pet friendly.
Does 201 Fernwood Ct, offer parking?
Yes, 201 Fernwood Ct, offers parking.
Does 201 Fernwood Ct, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Fernwood Ct, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Fernwood Ct, have a pool?
No, 201 Fernwood Ct, does not have a pool.
Does 201 Fernwood Ct, have accessible units?
No, 201 Fernwood Ct, does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Fernwood Ct, have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Fernwood Ct, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Fernwood Ct, have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Fernwood Ct, does not have units with air conditioning.
