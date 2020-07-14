Amenities

201 Fernwood Ct, Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Lovely Split Level Home Located in Fernwood! This three bedroom, two full bath home has three levels including a full finished daylight basement. So much Space. Welcoming front porch, cozy great stone fireplace in the family room with vaulted ceiling, updated kitchen w/newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with nice breakfast area. Updated bathrooms, newer flooring. Large relaxing deck overlooks a nice sized FENCED backyard. Two car attached garage. Great location.



Schools:

Elem: Midway - Forsyth

Middle: Vickery Creek

High: South Forsyth

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

