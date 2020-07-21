1685 Township Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wow! Not your typical rental! Gorgeous townhouse in the perfect location! Hardwoods throughout 1st level! Open/light and bright kitchen is completely open to family room and has black built in appliances, gas cook top, refrigerator included, custom tiled backsplash, microwave, stainless sink and large pantry. Open family room with gas fireplace with instant on switch. Stairs with wrought iron spindles. Upstairs open loft area, laundry upstairs as well. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and wall of windows.