All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 1685 Township Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
1685 Township Circle
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:07 PM

1685 Township Circle

1685 Township Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1685 Township Circle, Forsyth County, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wow! Not your typical rental! Gorgeous townhouse in the perfect location! Hardwoods throughout 1st level! Open/light and bright kitchen is completely open to family room and has black built in appliances, gas cook top, refrigerator included, custom tiled backsplash, microwave, stainless sink and large pantry. Open family room with gas fireplace with instant on switch. Stairs with wrought iron spindles. Upstairs open loft area, laundry upstairs as well. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and wall of windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Township Circle have any available units?
1685 Township Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 1685 Township Circle have?
Some of 1685 Township Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 Township Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Township Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Township Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1685 Township Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 1685 Township Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1685 Township Circle offers parking.
Does 1685 Township Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1685 Township Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Township Circle have a pool?
No, 1685 Township Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Township Circle have accessible units?
No, 1685 Township Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Township Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1685 Township Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1685 Township Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1685 Township Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University