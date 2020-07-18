All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 1361 Brookmere Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
1361 Brookmere Way
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:50 PM

1361 Brookmere Way

1361 Brookmere Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1361 Brookmere Way, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
5 bedroom /3 bath end unit with the biggest floor plan in the subdivision. House features guest bedroom/office or playroom on the main level with full bathroom. All hardwoods on the main level with all the upgrades from the builder include stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and large walk-in closet. Must see with approximately 2,384 Sq ft. HOA covers lawn care, pool and Tennis . Landlord pays for Lawn care

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Brookmere Way have any available units?
1361 Brookmere Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 1361 Brookmere Way have?
Some of 1361 Brookmere Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Brookmere Way currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Brookmere Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Brookmere Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1361 Brookmere Way is pet friendly.
Does 1361 Brookmere Way offer parking?
No, 1361 Brookmere Way does not offer parking.
Does 1361 Brookmere Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1361 Brookmere Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Brookmere Way have a pool?
Yes, 1361 Brookmere Way has a pool.
Does 1361 Brookmere Way have accessible units?
No, 1361 Brookmere Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Brookmere Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 Brookmere Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1361 Brookmere Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1361 Brookmere Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University