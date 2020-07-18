1361 Brookmere Way

Amenities

5 bedroom /3 bath end unit with the biggest floor plan in the subdivision. House features guest bedroom/office or playroom on the main level with full bathroom. All hardwoods on the main level with all the upgrades from the builder include stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and large walk-in closet. Must see with approximately 2,384 Sq ft. HOA covers lawn care, pool and Tennis . Landlord pays for Lawn care



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.