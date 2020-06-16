All apartments in Forest Park
Find more places like 956 Slash Pine Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Park, GA
/
956 Slash Pine Rd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:38 AM

956 Slash Pine Rd

956 Slash Pine Road · (678) 494-0644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Forest Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

956 Slash Pine Road, Forest Park, GA 30297

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wow this home has it all; 5 bed/ 3 bath, In-law suite, cul-de-sac, over 2000 total square feet. Perfect for large family gatherings, entertaining, or multi-generational families under one roof. Conveniently located within walking distance of grocery stores, minutes from the airport, and less than 3 miles from Clayton State University. Two completely separate kitchens and a gorgeous deck make this home a must see. 1 month security deposit ($1,695), 18 and older must apply with credit and background check. Utilities not included. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Slash Pine Rd have any available units?
956 Slash Pine Rd has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 Slash Pine Rd have?
Some of 956 Slash Pine Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Slash Pine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
956 Slash Pine Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Slash Pine Rd pet-friendly?
No, 956 Slash Pine Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 956 Slash Pine Rd offer parking?
No, 956 Slash Pine Rd does not offer parking.
Does 956 Slash Pine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 956 Slash Pine Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Slash Pine Rd have a pool?
No, 956 Slash Pine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 956 Slash Pine Rd have accessible units?
No, 956 Slash Pine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Slash Pine Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 956 Slash Pine Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 956 Slash Pine Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Park 2 BedroomsForest Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Forest Park Cheap PlacesForest Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Forest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity