956 Slash Pine Rd

Wow this home has it all; 5 bed/ 3 bath, In-law suite, cul-de-sac, over 2000 total square feet. Perfect for large family gatherings, entertaining, or multi-generational families under one roof. Conveniently located within walking distance of grocery stores, minutes from the airport, and less than 3 miles from Clayton State University. Two completely separate kitchens and a gorgeous deck make this home a must see. 1 month security deposit ($1,695), 18 and older must apply with credit and background check. Utilities not included. Washer and dryer included.