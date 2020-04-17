All apartments in Forest Park
919 Slash Pine Rd
919 Slash Pine Rd

919 Slash Pine Road · No Longer Available
Location

919 Slash Pine Road, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****BRAND NEW LISTING!!!****Beautiful 4br/2ba Renovated home in Forest Park!****Ready for IMMEDIATE move- in!**** - Lovely 4bd/2ba split foyer home, located in Forest Park, minutes away from Hwy 20 and various shopping plazas. This recently renovated home opens up to a huge family room with a big picture window. The spacious living room and kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The den features a beautiful brick fireplace. The master and guest bedrooms are on the top level with plenty of closet space and a full bathroom. The lower level has two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.This home also has a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that you are home!!! Very close to schools, major highways, malls restaurants and shopping. Don't hesitate...contact us today!!!

Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Virtual tours coming soon.****

(RLNE4623370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Slash Pine Rd have any available units?
919 Slash Pine Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 919 Slash Pine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
919 Slash Pine Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Slash Pine Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Slash Pine Rd is pet friendly.
Does 919 Slash Pine Rd offer parking?
No, 919 Slash Pine Rd does not offer parking.
Does 919 Slash Pine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Slash Pine Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Slash Pine Rd have a pool?
No, 919 Slash Pine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 919 Slash Pine Rd have accessible units?
No, 919 Slash Pine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Slash Pine Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Slash Pine Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Slash Pine Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Slash Pine Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
