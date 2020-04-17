919 Slash Pine Rd

Amenities

****BRAND NEW LISTING!!!****Beautiful 4br/2ba Renovated home in Forest Park!****Ready for IMMEDIATE move- in!**** - Lovely 4bd/2ba split foyer home, located in Forest Park, minutes away from Hwy 20 and various shopping plazas. This recently renovated home opens up to a huge family room with a big picture window. The spacious living room and kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The den features a beautiful brick fireplace. The master and guest bedrooms are on the top level with plenty of closet space and a full bathroom. The lower level has two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.This home also has a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that you are home!!! Very close to schools, major highways, malls restaurants and shopping. Don't hesitate...contact us today!!!



Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Virtual tours coming soon.****



