5689 Kite Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located with easy access to I-75 and 285. This charming home was just freshly painted and has beautifully refinished hardwood floors. The spacious living room is full of natural light thanks to the large picture window. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space for ample storage. It also includes a gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There's contemporary laminate flooring in the kitchen and dining area. The backyard is fully fenced and there's a covered parking area on side of the home for your use. Washer and dryer included for your convenience. Pets allowed with $150 deposit and $150 fee - no aggressive breeds. No section 8.