Forest Park, GA
5689 Kite Dr
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:50 AM

5689 Kite Dr

5689 Kite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5689 Kite Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located with easy access to I-75 and 285. This charming home was just freshly painted and has beautifully refinished hardwood floors. The spacious living room is full of natural light thanks to the large picture window. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space for ample storage. It also includes a gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There's contemporary laminate flooring in the kitchen and dining area. The backyard is fully fenced and there's a covered parking area on side of the home for your use. Washer and dryer included for your convenience. Pets allowed with $150 deposit and $150 fee - no aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5689 Kite Dr have any available units?
5689 Kite Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5689 Kite Dr have?
Some of 5689 Kite Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5689 Kite Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5689 Kite Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5689 Kite Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5689 Kite Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5689 Kite Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5689 Kite Dr offers parking.
Does 5689 Kite Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5689 Kite Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5689 Kite Dr have a pool?
No, 5689 Kite Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5689 Kite Dr have accessible units?
No, 5689 Kite Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5689 Kite Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5689 Kite Dr has units with dishwashers.

