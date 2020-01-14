All apartments in Forest Park
Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:46 PM

4665 Bartlett Road

4665 Bartlett Road · No Longer Available
Location

4665 Bartlett Road, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Cute brick 4 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch with fresh carpet throughout. Eat-in kitchen with lots of storage and elegant granite countertops. One car garage and side porch leading to fenced in backyard perfect for outdoor fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High School: Forest Park High School

Middle School: Forest Park Middle School

Elementary School: Edmonds Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4665 Bartlett Road have any available units?
4665 Bartlett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 4665 Bartlett Road have?
Some of 4665 Bartlett Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4665 Bartlett Road currently offering any rent specials?
4665 Bartlett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4665 Bartlett Road pet-friendly?
No, 4665 Bartlett Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 4665 Bartlett Road offer parking?
Yes, 4665 Bartlett Road offers parking.
Does 4665 Bartlett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4665 Bartlett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4665 Bartlett Road have a pool?
No, 4665 Bartlett Road does not have a pool.
Does 4665 Bartlett Road have accessible units?
No, 4665 Bartlett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4665 Bartlett Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4665 Bartlett Road does not have units with dishwashers.

