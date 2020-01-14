4665 Bartlett Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Cute brick 4 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch with fresh carpet throughout. Eat-in kitchen with lots of storage and elegant granite countertops. One car garage and side porch leading to fenced in backyard perfect for outdoor fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High School: Forest Park High School



Middle School: Forest Park Middle School



Elementary School: Edmonds Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.