***Available Now*** Cute brick 4 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch with fresh carpet throughout. Eat-in kitchen with lots of storage and elegant granite countertops. One car garage and side porch leading to fenced in backyard perfect for outdoor fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood: unknown
High School: Forest Park High School
Middle School: Forest Park Middle School
Elementary School: Edmonds Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4665 Bartlett Road have any available units?
4665 Bartlett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.