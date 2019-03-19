4601 Hillpine Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport

Clean, solid 4-sided brick SFR ranch-style home. 3BR, 1BA, carport. Kitchen has granite, farm style sink w/ lots cabinet space & full appliances, lrg working table. Seperate hrdwd flr living room. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Quiet neighborhood w/ easy access to shopping, restaurants, Wal-Mart, I-75, & transportation all w/in min away. Lrg deck in back yrd. Very nice home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.