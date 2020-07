Amenities

hardwood floors carport range refrigerator

Charming 2 Bedroom Brick Bungalow! - This Well-Kept Brick and Stone Bungalow Features 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. Laminate Hardwood Flooring Runs Throughout.



The Eat-in Kitchen Features An Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Breakfast Bar.



Just Off The One Stall Carport Is An Attached Storage Shed.



The Backyard Is Fenced-in.



Please Contact Mike for Showings: 404.205.1663



(RLNE2948954)