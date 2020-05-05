All apartments in Forest Park
4370 Springwood Terrace

4370 Springwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4370 Springwood Terrace, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious and freshly painted duplex with new carpet. Driveway Parking. Washer and Dryer Hookups. Great backyard! Move in Ready Now! All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.
All Electric
Water Included

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 Springwood Terrace have any available units?
4370 Springwood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 4370 Springwood Terrace have?
Some of 4370 Springwood Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 Springwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4370 Springwood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 Springwood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4370 Springwood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4370 Springwood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4370 Springwood Terrace offers parking.
Does 4370 Springwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4370 Springwood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 Springwood Terrace have a pool?
No, 4370 Springwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4370 Springwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4370 Springwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 Springwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4370 Springwood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

