All apartments in Forest Park
Find more places like 1041 Ferguson Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Park, GA
/
1041 Ferguson Court
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

1041 Ferguson Court

1041 Ferguson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1041 Ferguson Court, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 Bed/1 Bath Brick Bungalow! Total Electric! - Adorable Bungalow 15 minutes to Downtown Atlanta! Totally Electric Home--No Gas To Worry About!

Recent renovations throughout. Some of the updates in this two bedroom brick ranch are refinished hardwood flooring, new cabinetry, new countertops, new windows, and shutters...this home has the works!

The large family room opens onto the kitchen and separate casual dining area, replete with tile flooring.

Each of the two bedrooms are generous in size and feature the hardwood flooring that carries through.

The backyard is HUGE and partially fenced-in. Also of note is that this home is totally electric---no gas utility needed!

Unfortunately, this home is not voucher friendly. No pets, please.

Contact Veronica to schedule a viewing: (404) 205-1663

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3793525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Ferguson Court have any available units?
1041 Ferguson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 1041 Ferguson Court currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Ferguson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Ferguson Court pet-friendly?
No, 1041 Ferguson Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 1041 Ferguson Court offer parking?
No, 1041 Ferguson Court does not offer parking.
Does 1041 Ferguson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Ferguson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Ferguson Court have a pool?
No, 1041 Ferguson Court does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Ferguson Court have accessible units?
No, 1041 Ferguson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Ferguson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Ferguson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Ferguson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 Ferguson Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Park 2 BedroomsForest Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Forest Park Cheap PlacesForest Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Forest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College