1041 Ferguson Court

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Adorable 2 Bed/1 Bath Brick Bungalow! Total Electric! - Adorable Bungalow 15 minutes to Downtown Atlanta! Totally Electric Home--No Gas To Worry About!



Recent renovations throughout. Some of the updates in this two bedroom brick ranch are refinished hardwood flooring, new cabinetry, new countertops, new windows, and shutters...this home has the works!



The large family room opens onto the kitchen and separate casual dining area, replete with tile flooring.



Each of the two bedrooms are generous in size and feature the hardwood flooring that carries through.



The backyard is HUGE and partially fenced-in. Also of note is that this home is totally electric---no gas utility needed!



Unfortunately, this home is not voucher friendly. No pets, please.



Contact Veronica to schedule a viewing: (404) 205-1663



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3793525)