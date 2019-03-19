All apartments in Forest Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

1035 Ferguson Ct.

1035 Ferguson Court · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Ferguson Court, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally Renovated, Adorable 2 Bed/1 Bath Bungalow! - Now Priced Below Market, this home is officially a steal!

Live in this single-family home for cheaper than most two-bedroom apartments! Total electric---there's no need for an extra gas bill--this one won't last.

This home has been renovated from top to bottom, beginning with a freshly painted exterior and continuing through the flooring, countertops and kitchen cabinetry!

The living room features a designer gray paint scheme, new porcelain tile flooring and fresh blinds. Just off of this main living space lies the kitchen: New flooring, new cabinetry, countertops and new appliances (on the way). The kitchen features access to the backyard and a convenient eat-in area.

A central hallway acts as a foyer of sorts to your renovated bath (check out that custom tile work), and either of the home's two bedrooms.

Visit us at RENTWITHREMAX.COM for application, qualification criteria.

To schedule a viewing, contact Mike: 404-205-1663

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4685163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Ferguson Ct. have any available units?
1035 Ferguson Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 1035 Ferguson Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Ferguson Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Ferguson Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Ferguson Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 1035 Ferguson Ct. offer parking?
No, 1035 Ferguson Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1035 Ferguson Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Ferguson Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Ferguson Ct. have a pool?
No, 1035 Ferguson Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Ferguson Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1035 Ferguson Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Ferguson Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Ferguson Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 Ferguson Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 Ferguson Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
