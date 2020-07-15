Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Flowery Branch, GA with balconies

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6482 Portside Way
6482 Portside Way, Flowery Branch, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1506 sqft
Move-in ready townhouse in sought after Flowery Branch. Walk to downtown, Lake Lanier, parks and popular Fish Tales restaurant.
Results within 1 mile of Flowery Branch

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3235 Lake Russell Way
3235 Lake Russell Way, Hall County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3390 sqft
ENTERTAINING; LUXURY AND STORAGE "YOU HAVE IT ALL"; SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY; ELEGANT HOME ON CORNER LOT FEATURES UPGRADES THROUGH OUT; LAWN CARE IN RENTAL AMT; FRESH PAINT INSIDE & OUT; HARDWD FLRS ON THE MAIN; TILE IN ALL BATHRMS; OPEN SPACIOUS

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6344 Spring Cove Dr
6344 Spring Cove Dr, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2697 sqft
Large family room opens to the chef's kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, & SS appliances. Backyard oasis includes covered patio w/ fireplace & entertainment hook ups.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
3544 Friendship Farm Drive
3544 Friendship Farm Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1577 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER! THIS IS THE ONE! Move-in Ready NOW! new roof, water heater, Spanish porcelain title floor, fresh paint, updated kitchen including granite counters. Easy one-level ranch style living w/split bedroom plan.

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6321 Green Oak Rdg
6321 Green Oak Ridge, Hall County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
4200 sqft
Get a chance to live in the well sought after Four Seasons on Lake Lanier. This is a great opportunity to live in this wonderful community. Have access to a private deck and enjoy all of the great amenities that this community has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Flowery Branch
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2425 Thrasher Rd
2425 Thrasher Road, Buford, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1526 sqft
2425 Thrasher Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Buford Home In the Buford City School District!! - Beautiful Home in the Buford City School District!!! This is a Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom recently renovated home with new carpet, flooring and

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3882 Golden Autumn Road
3882 Golden Autumn Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2427 sqft
Welcome to this Traditional 4 bed/2.5 bath brick front home with soaringhigh ceillings. Located in the prestigious Hamilton Fields.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3474 Hidden Shoals Rd
3474 Hidden Shoals Road Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,095
5754 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 5 BR, 5 BA home w/large master on main. Largedining room w/with eat in kitchen, breakfast bar and stone counters. Thishome features finished terrace level, complete w/theater room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5304 Castle Shoals Way
5304 Castle Shoals Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2412 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745679 to view more pictures of this property.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2862 Morgan Farm Court
2862 Morgan Farm Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2512 sqft
A large kitchen island overlooks the light-filled family room with views to the outdoor covered patio of the beautiful Garnet.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6627 Autumn Ridge Way
6627 Autumn Ridge Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1505 sqft
POPULAR GRAY MYST MODEL IN AWARD WINNING ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY! VACANT & MOVE-IN READY! 2 BRMS/2 BATHS, STUDY OR 3RD BRM + SUNROOM OVERLOOKING SMALL POND W/FOUNTAIN, NEW CUSTOM PATIO! EAT-IN KIT W/GLAZED CABINETS, SS APPL, UPGRADED SAMSUNG

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8265 Bennett Lane
8265 Bennett Lane, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2285 sqft
Great time for Lake Life! Bring your boat and ski jets!!! Oversized single slip dock in rear and lake view in front on this peninsular lot. Enjoy private setting and great home for entertaining. Walls of Windows! Great Room with stone fireplace.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3206 Montauk Hill Dr
3206 Montaux Hill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3150 sqft
One month free! If an application submitted by July 1st. This immaculate property will not last long. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, fenced in back yard with a covered patio. Swim/Tennis Community.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2371 Walkers Glen Lane
2371 Walkers Glen Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
6253 sqft
Stunning executive home with grand two story foyer and spiral staircase. Spacious floor plan with master suite on main, large secondary bedrooms, tons of hardwoods, designer carpet.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2570 CHANDLER Grove
2570 Chandler Grove Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2063 sqft
TWO STORY TRADITIONAL HOME LOCATED IN POPULAR CHANDLER GROVE. GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM THE MALL OF GEORGIA. HOME OFFERS LARGE FAMILY ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN, PATIO OVERLOOKS LARGE BACKYARD.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
2880 Ogden Trl
2880 Ogden Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,550
3776 sqft
Awesome looking Brick Front home w. Double Bay Turrets & Large Covered Rear Back Patio in sought after Mill Creek School district! Reynolds plan has 6 bedrooms & 4 Full Baths! Guest bedroom & full bath downstairs.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3290 Hallmark Lane
3290 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2592 sqft
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6703466 to view more pictures of this property. 4 BDR/ 3.5 Two Story Home on Full Finished Basement. Nice, private wooded backyard.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4740 Brandon Acres Ln
4740 Brandon Acres Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
Results within 10 miles of Flowery Branch
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
62 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Flowery Branch, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Flowery Branch renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

