3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Flowery Branch, GA
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
31 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.
Results within 1 mile of Flowery Branch
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3629 Friendship Farm Drive
3629 Friendship Farm Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1712 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5233 Bowman Springs Trail
5233 Bowman Springs Trail, Hall County, GA
***Available Now***Photos to come Beautiful 4BR 3BA home features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast room bay window looking out onto the deck and backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5524 Elderberry Lane
5524 Elderberry Lane, Hall County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle, Buford, GA
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6685113 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home in Buford City School District.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3544 Friendship Farm Drive
3544 Friendship Farm Drive, Hall County, GA
LOOK NO FURTHER! THIS IS THE ONE! Move-in Ready NOW! new roof, water heater, Spanish porcelain title floor, fresh paint, updated kitchen including granite counters. Easy one-level ranch style living w/split bedroom plan.
Results within 5 miles of Flowery Branch
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2364 Lake Cove Court
2364 Lake Cove Court, Gwinnett County, GA
Take a look at this lovely home in Hamilton Mill! Minutes from I-85 and Hamilton Mill retail area. Open kitchen/family room features granite counters, double oven, breakfast bar, Cherry cabinets and gas fireplace. Guest bedroom on main.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4635 Wheeler Creek Drive
4635 Wheeler Creek Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2343 sqft
The home has a spacious formal dining area or you can dine in the kitchen if you want an informal meal, with this home you'll have the option! Prepare your meals in this updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and ample
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5545 Amber Cove Way
5545 Amber Cove Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1890 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home in Buford! - COMING SOON! House will be available July 1st.Gorgeous 2 story with bedroom on main e full bath. Open concept floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3199 Hallmark Lane
3199 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
COMING SOON - Beautifully Appointed and Spacious 3 Level Townhome In Buford - COMING SOON - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4635 NE Wheeler Creek Dr
4635 Wheeler Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2085 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4614 Pond House Road
4614 Pond House Rd, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Renovated ranch home w/split bedroom plan. Great room w/cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors & fireplace. Lare sunroom & deck overlooking large backyard & pond. Nice kitchen w/tile floors, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & new SS appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5342 Legends Drive
5342 Legends Drive, Braselton, GA
Magnificent home on golf course location within the Legends at Chateau Elan Resort gated community, many updated features in this recently remodeled all brick home. New AC units, fenced backyard on course with wooded area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2119 Barberry Drive
2119 Barberry Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2488 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Kitchen includes stained cabinets, tile backsplash,stone counters, pantry, a view of the great room and a breakfast room with access to the back patio. Separate formal dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
More photos coming soon. Mill Creek HS district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2542 Morgan Chase Drive
2542 Morgan Chase Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2182 sqft
Beautiful, open townhouse with plenty of upgrades. Hardwoods in foyer area, Granite Countertops, SS appliances, huge island in Kitchen area. Upstairs has bonus/loft area; HUGE master w/ separate tub and shower.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5876 Apple Grove Road
5876 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA
Like new, move-in ready rental in sought after Willow Leaf community. Upgrades include hardwoods and coffered ceilings in spacious, open floor plan on main. Kitchen features island, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast area.
