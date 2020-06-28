520 Virginia Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in by 11/16 and Save $500 for this Beautiful 5 bedroom Fayetteville home available in The Highlands! - Move in by 11/16 and save $500 off your 1st month's rent! This spacious 5 Bed/4 Bath home available in The Highlands neighborhood includes additional room to spread out in the FULLY FINISHED 1,500 SF basement which offers a possible 2 extra bedrooms and includes a full bath! Two-story foyer with balcony and separate dining room lend elegance to this light-filled home. Cozy up to the fireplace in the airy and comfortable great room with 2-story windows. The large master bedroom is luxurious with trey ceiling and en suite bath outfitted with shower and whirlpool tub. Main level has hardwood floors and kitchen and breakfast room are beautifully outfitted with new tile flooring. Neighborhood pool. Professionally managed by HN Leasing.



(RLNE5132825)