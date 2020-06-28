All apartments in Fayetteville
520 Virginia Highlands

520 Virginia Highlands · No Longer Available
Location

520 Virginia Highlands, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in by 11/16 and Save $500 for this Beautiful 5 bedroom Fayetteville home available in The Highlands! - Move in by 11/16 and save $500 off your 1st month's rent! This spacious 5 Bed/4 Bath home available in The Highlands neighborhood includes additional room to spread out in the FULLY FINISHED 1,500 SF basement which offers a possible 2 extra bedrooms and includes a full bath! Two-story foyer with balcony and separate dining room lend elegance to this light-filled home. Cozy up to the fireplace in the airy and comfortable great room with 2-story windows. The large master bedroom is luxurious with trey ceiling and en suite bath outfitted with shower and whirlpool tub. Main level has hardwood floors and kitchen and breakfast room are beautifully outfitted with new tile flooring. Neighborhood pool. Professionally managed by HN Leasing.

(RLNE5132825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Virginia Highlands have any available units?
520 Virginia Highlands doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 520 Virginia Highlands have?
Some of 520 Virginia Highlands's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Virginia Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
520 Virginia Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Virginia Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Virginia Highlands is pet friendly.
Does 520 Virginia Highlands offer parking?
No, 520 Virginia Highlands does not offer parking.
Does 520 Virginia Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Virginia Highlands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Virginia Highlands have a pool?
Yes, 520 Virginia Highlands has a pool.
Does 520 Virginia Highlands have accessible units?
No, 520 Virginia Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Virginia Highlands have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Virginia Highlands does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Virginia Highlands have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Virginia Highlands does not have units with air conditioning.
