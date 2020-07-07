All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

350 Sunderland Circle

350 Sunderland Cir · No Longer Available
Location

350 Sunderland Cir, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!!

Great ranch in Stonebriar! This 4 bedroom home features, large backyard with patio, high ceilings, hardwood floors & breakfast bar. Conveniently located close to hospital & restaurants. Available move in date 11-14.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Sunderland Circle have any available units?
350 Sunderland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 350 Sunderland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
350 Sunderland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Sunderland Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Sunderland Circle is pet friendly.
Does 350 Sunderland Circle offer parking?
No, 350 Sunderland Circle does not offer parking.
Does 350 Sunderland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Sunderland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Sunderland Circle have a pool?
No, 350 Sunderland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 350 Sunderland Circle have accessible units?
No, 350 Sunderland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Sunderland Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Sunderland Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Sunderland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Sunderland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

