Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This lovely home is move-in ready. Huge kitchen with breakfast bar and large eating area, pantry, plenty of counter space and storage. Great room is amazing and opens to serene and tranquil screen/sun porch and backyard. Split bedroom floor plan; private master with trey ceilings, spa bathroom with walk-in closet. Located near downtown Fayetteville. It's a must-see!