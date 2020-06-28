305 Sunderland Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FABULOUS 4 bed/2.5 bath home FOR LEASE!!! This home is like no other!!! It has been updated with many bells and whistle and has a FRESH CONTEMPORARY STYLE! New flooring, New Kitchen w/ New cabinets, New granite, New Appliances, New Lighting and New Faucet fixtures. Entire Home Freshly painted!! Master bedroom is huge with a sitting area. Upgraded shower in master with a vertical stone pattern. Additional large secondary rooms. Big Beautiful backyard with New Fence! This home is a must see! Will not last long. Landscaping/lawn care is included with rental price.