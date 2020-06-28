All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

305 Sunderland Circle

305 Sunderland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

305 Sunderland Circle, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
FABULOUS 4 bed/2.5 bath home FOR LEASE!!! This home is like no other!!! It has been updated with many bells and whistle and has a FRESH CONTEMPORARY STYLE! New flooring, New Kitchen w/ New cabinets, New granite, New Appliances, New Lighting and New Faucet fixtures. Entire Home Freshly painted!! Master bedroom is huge with a sitting area. Upgraded shower in master with a vertical stone pattern. Additional large secondary rooms. Big Beautiful backyard with New Fence! This home is a must see! Will not last long. Landscaping/lawn care is included with rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Sunderland Circle have any available units?
305 Sunderland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 305 Sunderland Circle have?
Some of 305 Sunderland Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Sunderland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
305 Sunderland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Sunderland Circle pet-friendly?
No, 305 Sunderland Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 305 Sunderland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 305 Sunderland Circle offers parking.
Does 305 Sunderland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Sunderland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Sunderland Circle have a pool?
No, 305 Sunderland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 305 Sunderland Circle have accessible units?
No, 305 Sunderland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Sunderland Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Sunderland Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Sunderland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Sunderland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
