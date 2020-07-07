All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 295 Glade Knoll Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
295 Glade Knoll Trl
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:24 AM

295 Glade Knoll Trl

295 Glade Knoll Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

295 Glade Knoll Trail, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This immaculately maintained home is located minutes away from Pinewood Movie Studios/Peachtree City. This beautiful 1.5 story home is located in the Brookview Subdivision. Rocking chair front porch leads into the two story foyer with beautiful hardwoods that carry through to the formal dining room. Windows throughout to let in natural sunlight. The living room features a brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings and is open to the dining room. The Master suite is on the main and includes a trey ceiling as well as bath with double vanity, separate shower and tub. 2 bedrooms on the main floor with 3 additional bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Outside features a well manicured lawn with fruit trees in the backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Glade Knoll Trl have any available units?
295 Glade Knoll Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 295 Glade Knoll Trl have?
Some of 295 Glade Knoll Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Glade Knoll Trl currently offering any rent specials?
295 Glade Knoll Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Glade Knoll Trl pet-friendly?
No, 295 Glade Knoll Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 295 Glade Knoll Trl offer parking?
No, 295 Glade Knoll Trl does not offer parking.
Does 295 Glade Knoll Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Glade Knoll Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Glade Knoll Trl have a pool?
No, 295 Glade Knoll Trl does not have a pool.
Does 295 Glade Knoll Trl have accessible units?
No, 295 Glade Knoll Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Glade Knoll Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 Glade Knoll Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 295 Glade Knoll Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 Glade Knoll Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College