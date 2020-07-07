295 Glade Knoll Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This immaculately maintained home is located minutes away from Pinewood Movie Studios/Peachtree City. This beautiful 1.5 story home is located in the Brookview Subdivision. Rocking chair front porch leads into the two story foyer with beautiful hardwoods that carry through to the formal dining room. Windows throughout to let in natural sunlight. The living room features a brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings and is open to the dining room. The Master suite is on the main and includes a trey ceiling as well as bath with double vanity, separate shower and tub. 2 bedrooms on the main floor with 3 additional bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Outside features a well manicured lawn with fruit trees in the backyard!