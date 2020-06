Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Coming Soon! wonderful open floor plan, Master on the main level, 2 very large bedrooms up stairs share a bath, full finished basement with a bedroom and a full bath as well as a rec-room. nice fenced back yard, huge deck for entertaining or just hanging out. Close to everything minutes to downtown Fayetteville or Peachtree City.