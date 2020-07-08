All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 270 Landing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
270 Landing Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

270 Landing Dr

270 Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

270 Landing Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Landing Dr have any available units?
270 Landing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 270 Landing Dr have?
Some of 270 Landing Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
270 Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Landing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 Landing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 270 Landing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 270 Landing Dr offers parking.
Does 270 Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Landing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Landing Dr have a pool?
No, 270 Landing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 270 Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 270 Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 Landing Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Landing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 Landing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconyFayetteville Apartments with Gym
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College