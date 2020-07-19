235 Legends Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This one has it ALL! Over 6,000 Square Feet above grade! Incredible home in Legends Redwine! This 3 story Luxury Home offers: Master Suite on the MAIN Level, Media room, Game Room, 6 Bedrms & 4 1/2 Baths, covered 24 ft Patio, Transom Windows, blinds throughout, Sprinkler System, Security System with intercom and Radio, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances with double ovens, hardwood Floors on the entire Main Level including Master, Coffered Dining rm ceilings, Iron Railings on all stairways, Side entry Garage and beautiful Trim package . All the above in Whitewater Schools! This is a Must See home! If you would like to have owner provide utilities and lawn maintenance the rent would increase to $5300.00 per month