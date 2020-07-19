All apartments in Fayetteville
235 Legends Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

235 Legends Dr

235 Legends Drive · No Longer Available
Location

235 Legends Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This one has it ALL! Over 6,000 Square Feet above grade! Incredible home in Legends Redwine! This 3 story Luxury Home offers: Master Suite on the MAIN Level, Media room, Game Room, 6 Bedrms & 4 1/2 Baths, covered 24 ft Patio, Transom Windows, blinds throughout, Sprinkler System, Security System with intercom and Radio, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances with double ovens, hardwood Floors on the entire Main Level including Master, Coffered Dining rm ceilings, Iron Railings on all stairways, Side entry Garage and beautiful Trim package . All the above in Whitewater Schools! This is a Must See home! If you would like to have owner provide utilities and lawn maintenance the rent would increase to $5300.00 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Legends Dr have any available units?
235 Legends Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 235 Legends Dr have?
Some of 235 Legends Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Legends Dr currently offering any rent specials?
235 Legends Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Legends Dr pet-friendly?
No, 235 Legends Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 235 Legends Dr offer parking?
Yes, 235 Legends Dr offers parking.
Does 235 Legends Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Legends Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Legends Dr have a pool?
No, 235 Legends Dr does not have a pool.
Does 235 Legends Dr have accessible units?
No, 235 Legends Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Legends Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Legends Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Legends Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Legends Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
