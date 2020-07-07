All apartments in Fayetteville
220 Oak Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

220 Oak Street

220 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 Oak Street, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 story family home located on heavily wooded lot within city limits of Fayetteville. 3 bdrm, 2 1/2 bath, eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, cozy family room w/ brick fireplace, large finished bonus room. Clean & in move-in condition. Freshly painted, new carpet, new lighting, fenced private back yard, 2 rear patios. New vinyl siding, windows, gutters, soffits & roof in 2012. House, patios, walkways & driveway freshly pressure washed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Oak Street have any available units?
220 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 220 Oak Street have?
Some of 220 Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 220 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 220 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 220 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 220 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

