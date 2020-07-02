All apartments in Fayetteville
200 Courtyard Lane
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

200 Courtyard Lane

200 Courtyard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

200 Courtyard Lane, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Very nice recently renovated Garden Courtyard home is soon to be available for lease. Updates to the home include a Nest thermostat, ADT Security System ( see property manager for details ), Air Scrubber in HVAC, LED lighting and lots more. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Appliances include Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Sun Room is heated/air-conditioned, with a private side yard. The home is in a great location with quick access to Fayetteville and Pinewood Studios. The home is on a cul-de-sac located in a quiet neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Pets are negotiable. Landscaping and shrub maintenance is included with the lease

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Courtyard Lane have any available units?
200 Courtyard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 200 Courtyard Lane have?
Some of 200 Courtyard Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Courtyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
200 Courtyard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Courtyard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Courtyard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 200 Courtyard Lane offer parking?
No, 200 Courtyard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 200 Courtyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Courtyard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Courtyard Lane have a pool?
No, 200 Courtyard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 200 Courtyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 200 Courtyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Courtyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Courtyard Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Courtyard Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Courtyard Lane has units with air conditioning.

