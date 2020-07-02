200 Courtyard Lane

Amenities
Very nice recently renovated Garden Courtyard home is soon to be available for lease. Updates to the home include a Nest thermostat, ADT Security System ( see property manager for details ), Air Scrubber in HVAC, LED lighting and lots more. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Appliances include Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Sun Room is heated/air-conditioned, with a private side yard. The home is in a great location with quick access to Fayetteville and Pinewood Studios. The home is on a cul-de-sac located in a quiet neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Pets are negotiable. Landscaping and shrub maintenance is included with the lease
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.