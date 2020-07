Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful three level townhouse in Fayeteville. This home is close to Pinewood Studios, downtown Fayetteville and the Southern Ground Amphitheater. It has two bedrooms and two baths on the second floor and a additional one on the lower level. Kitchen opens to the living area and a outside back deck. Two car garage with entrance to the lower level. Convenient to shopping and entertainment.