Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice recently renovated Garden Courtyard home with open floor plan is available for lease. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. New appliances including Refrigerator, Stove/Oven and Dishwasher are currently being installed. The home is in a great location with quick access to Fayetteville and Pinewood Studios. The home is located in a quiet neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Pets are negotiable. The home will be available on February 1.