155 Hunters Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

155 Hunters Lane

155 Hunters Lane · No Longer Available
Location

155 Hunters Lane, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Fall, treat yourself to this cozy 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom unit! The kitchen includes an oven and refrigerator, and you'll have plenty of storage space for goodies in the pantry. This home features beautiful wood flooring throughout and modern white trim.

Close to Fayetteville Corners Shopping Center for convenient shopping, food, & fun!!!

Don't let this one run away, CALL TODAY!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Hunters Lane have any available units?
155 Hunters Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 155 Hunters Lane have?
Some of 155 Hunters Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Hunters Lane currently offering any rent specials?
155 Hunters Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Hunters Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Hunters Lane is pet friendly.
Does 155 Hunters Lane offer parking?
No, 155 Hunters Lane does not offer parking.
Does 155 Hunters Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Hunters Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Hunters Lane have a pool?
No, 155 Hunters Lane does not have a pool.
Does 155 Hunters Lane have accessible units?
No, 155 Hunters Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Hunters Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Hunters Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Hunters Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Hunters Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

