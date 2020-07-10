155 Hunters Lane

Amenities

This Fall, treat yourself to this cozy 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom unit! The kitchen includes an oven and refrigerator, and you'll have plenty of storage space for goodies in the pantry. This home features beautiful wood flooring throughout and modern white trim.



Close to Fayetteville Corners Shopping Center for convenient shopping, food, & fun!!!



Don't let this one run away, CALL TODAY!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.