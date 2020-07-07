145 Wilbanks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Very nice renovated Garden Courtyard home is available for lease. Updates to the home include a Nest thermostat, Ring Video doorbell, state of the art ADT Security System ( see property manager for details ), Air Scrubber in HVAC, LED lighting and lots more. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Appliances include 2 Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, a private side yard with an electronic retractable canopy over the patio. The home is in a great location with quick access to Fayetteville and Pinewood Studios. The home is on a cul-de-sac located in a quiet walker's style paradise. Pets are negotiable. Landscaping and shrub maintenance is included with the lease



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.