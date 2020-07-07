All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 145 Wilbanks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
145 Wilbanks Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 8:44 PM

145 Wilbanks Drive

145 Wilbanks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

145 Wilbanks Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Very nice renovated Garden Courtyard home is available for lease. Updates to the home include a Nest thermostat, Ring Video doorbell, state of the art ADT Security System ( see property manager for details ), Air Scrubber in HVAC, LED lighting and lots more. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Appliances include 2 Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, a private side yard with an electronic retractable canopy over the patio. The home is in a great location with quick access to Fayetteville and Pinewood Studios. The home is on a cul-de-sac located in a quiet walker's style paradise. Pets are negotiable. Landscaping and shrub maintenance is included with the lease

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Wilbanks Drive have any available units?
145 Wilbanks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 145 Wilbanks Drive have?
Some of 145 Wilbanks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Wilbanks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
145 Wilbanks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Wilbanks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Wilbanks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 145 Wilbanks Drive offer parking?
No, 145 Wilbanks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 145 Wilbanks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Wilbanks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Wilbanks Drive have a pool?
No, 145 Wilbanks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 145 Wilbanks Drive have accessible units?
No, 145 Wilbanks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Wilbanks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Wilbanks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Wilbanks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 145 Wilbanks Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College