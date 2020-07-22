All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 145 Paces Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
145 Paces Dr
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

145 Paces Dr

145 Paces Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

145 Paces Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Very nice 4 bedrooms 2 baths ranch home is now available in Fayetteville. The home includes a fenced backyard, two decks, one covered, French Doors in Master Bedroom open onto deck overlooking private backyard. New water heater and furnace. New LVT flooring. Tiled kitchen and laminate in the bedrooms. No carpet. Includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher and Gas Range/Oven. Vaulted great room with stone fireplace with gas starter. The home is very convenient to Fayetteville and Pinewood Studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Paces Dr have any available units?
145 Paces Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 145 Paces Dr have?
Some of 145 Paces Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Paces Dr currently offering any rent specials?
145 Paces Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Paces Dr pet-friendly?
No, 145 Paces Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 145 Paces Dr offer parking?
Yes, 145 Paces Dr offers parking.
Does 145 Paces Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Paces Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Paces Dr have a pool?
No, 145 Paces Dr does not have a pool.
Does 145 Paces Dr have accessible units?
No, 145 Paces Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Paces Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Paces Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Paces Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Paces Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFayetteville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconiesFayetteville Apartments with Gyms
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College