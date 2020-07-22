145 Paces Dr

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Very nice 4 bedrooms 2 baths ranch home is now available in Fayetteville. The home includes a fenced backyard, two decks, one covered, French Doors in Master Bedroom open onto deck overlooking private backyard. New water heater and furnace. New LVT flooring. Tiled kitchen and laminate in the bedrooms. No carpet. Includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher and Gas Range/Oven. Vaulted great room with stone fireplace with gas starter. The home is very convenient to Fayetteville and Pinewood Studios.