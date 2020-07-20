All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D

145 Meadowbrook Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

145 Meadowbrook Ct, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
ADORABLE Space - 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Townhome in Fayetteville! - Enjoy a Fabulous Space to Live in at this Adorable End Unit Townhome! The 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a Roommate Floorplan, and many other great features, including: attractive wood floors downstairs, spacious living room and dining room, kitchen with appliances included, assigned parking & more!!! Close to downtown Fayetteville, the home is convenient to tons of attractions, shopping, tasty restaurants, salons, banking, and town center!

Don't miss out - Call or Visit our website at All3Realty.com Today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3871652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D have any available units?
145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D offers parking.
Does 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D have a pool?
No, 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D have accessible units?
No, 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFayetteville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconiesFayetteville Apartments with Gyms
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College