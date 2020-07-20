145 Meadowbrook Ct Unit D

Amenities

ADORABLE Space - 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Townhome in Fayetteville! - Enjoy a Fabulous Space to Live in at this Adorable End Unit Townhome! The 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a Roommate Floorplan, and many other great features, including: attractive wood floors downstairs, spacious living room and dining room, kitchen with appliances included, assigned parking & more!!! Close to downtown Fayetteville, the home is convenient to tons of attractions, shopping, tasty restaurants, salons, banking, and town center!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3871652)