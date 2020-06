Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 Bedroom 3 Bath townhouse is located in a quiet, Fayette county neighborhood. The home has a spacious living room, newly remodeled hardwood floors, a new deck, and all appliances.



Great location - walking distance to shopping and restaurants!



The school system is Spring Hill Elementary, Fayette Middle, and Fayette County High School.The home will be available starting January 1.