140 Rock Hill Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED! Charming and Well Appointed Short or Long Term, Furnished Rental! Southern Charm is yours in the 5 bedroom home in established swim, tennis neighborhood of Magnolia Ridge only minutes from Pinewood Studios, shopping and dining! Relax on your large rocking chair front porch! On the main floor, enjoy a spacious eat in kitchen with fireplace, granite, and plenty of room to entertain, a formal sitting room, and casually chic family room with fireplace. Upstairs you will find a large master with garden tub, his and hers vanities and closets, and three additional bedrooms including a nursery, and an extra bonus room that could be a 6th bedroom if needed. Newly remodeled with luxury vinyl floors, built ins and a full bath, the basement is a perfect space for teens/in laws/roommates! This home is magazine worthy, comfortable and cute, just walking distance to the local elementary school. Rent includes yard maintenance and access to the neighborhood recreational facilities so you will feel like you are on vacation! Call to see it today!