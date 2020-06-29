All apartments in Fayetteville
140 Rock Hill Dr
140 Rock Hill Dr

140 Rock Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 Rock Hill Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED! Charming and Well Appointed Short or Long Term, Furnished Rental! Southern Charm is yours in the 5 bedroom home in established swim, tennis neighborhood of Magnolia Ridge only minutes from Pinewood Studios, shopping and dining! Relax on your large rocking chair front porch! On the main floor, enjoy a spacious eat in kitchen with fireplace, granite, and plenty of room to entertain, a formal sitting room, and casually chic family room with fireplace. Upstairs you will find a large master with garden tub, his and hers vanities and closets, and three additional bedrooms including a nursery, and an extra bonus room that could be a 6th bedroom if needed. Newly remodeled with luxury vinyl floors, built ins and a full bath, the basement is a perfect space for teens/in laws/roommates! This home is magazine worthy, comfortable and cute, just walking distance to the local elementary school. Rent includes yard maintenance and access to the neighborhood recreational facilities so you will feel like you are on vacation! Call to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Rock Hill Dr have any available units?
140 Rock Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 140 Rock Hill Dr have?
Some of 140 Rock Hill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Rock Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
140 Rock Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Rock Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 140 Rock Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 140 Rock Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 140 Rock Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 140 Rock Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Rock Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Rock Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 140 Rock Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 140 Rock Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 140 Rock Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Rock Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Rock Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Rock Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Rock Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
