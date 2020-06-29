All apartments in Fayetteville
130 N. HAMPTON DR.

130 North Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

130 North Hampton Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Renovated w/Granite & Stainless! 3 Bed/2 Bath In Lovely Fayetteville! - Tucked away in a quiet established neighborhood in Fayetteville, Nantucket, this one will move quickly. The updates run throughout.

Gorgeous simulated tiled wood flooring, fresh paint, 2" custom blinds, & upgraded lighting fixtures..this one has it all.

The spacious living room is open to the dining area and the kitchen, anchored in place by a stacked stone, gas-burning fireplace. From this area you can access the side patio, as well as the HUGE covered/screened in porch. This is an area that you'll use year-round.

The efficient galley-style kitchen has a stainless steel stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.The kitchen also features granite countertops and a glass tiled backsplash.

Three bedrooms, with upgraded tweed carpeting: A master with a private en suite, and two secondary that share the community hall bath, also with granite countertops.

As if that weren't enough, this home is finished with a screened-in porch, fenced in backyard and a one car garage. THE OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE IN THIS HOME IS TREMENDOUS! This home offers so many outdoor living options!

No vouchers; pet friendly, but no large pets (50 pounds or more), and absolutely no aggressive breeds.

Visit us at RENTWITHREMAX.COM for more details including applications and qualification criteria.

Text Kent for viewing opportunities: 404.456.7137

.

(RLNE4354237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 N. HAMPTON DR. have any available units?
130 N. HAMPTON DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 130 N. HAMPTON DR. have?
Some of 130 N. HAMPTON DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 N. HAMPTON DR. currently offering any rent specials?
130 N. HAMPTON DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 N. HAMPTON DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 N. HAMPTON DR. is pet friendly.
Does 130 N. HAMPTON DR. offer parking?
Yes, 130 N. HAMPTON DR. offers parking.
Does 130 N. HAMPTON DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 N. HAMPTON DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 N. HAMPTON DR. have a pool?
No, 130 N. HAMPTON DR. does not have a pool.
Does 130 N. HAMPTON DR. have accessible units?
No, 130 N. HAMPTON DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 130 N. HAMPTON DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 N. HAMPTON DR. has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 N. HAMPTON DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 N. HAMPTON DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
