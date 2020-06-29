130 N. HAMPTON DR.

Amenities

Renovated w/Granite & Stainless! 3 Bed/2 Bath In Lovely Fayetteville! - Tucked away in a quiet established neighborhood in Fayetteville, Nantucket, this one will move quickly. The updates run throughout.



Gorgeous simulated tiled wood flooring, fresh paint, 2" custom blinds, & upgraded lighting fixtures..this one has it all.



The spacious living room is open to the dining area and the kitchen, anchored in place by a stacked stone, gas-burning fireplace. From this area you can access the side patio, as well as the HUGE covered/screened in porch. This is an area that you'll use year-round.



The efficient galley-style kitchen has a stainless steel stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.The kitchen also features granite countertops and a glass tiled backsplash.



Three bedrooms, with upgraded tweed carpeting: A master with a private en suite, and two secondary that share the community hall bath, also with granite countertops.



As if that weren't enough, this home is finished with a screened-in porch, fenced in backyard and a one car garage. THE OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE IN THIS HOME IS TREMENDOUS! This home offers so many outdoor living options!



No vouchers; pet friendly, but no large pets (50 pounds or more), and absolutely no aggressive breeds.



