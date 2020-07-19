Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 364 Inman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
364 Inman Road
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
364 Inman Road
364 Inman Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
364 Inman Road, Fayette County, GA 30215
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
364 Inman RD: Cozy total electric traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on private 1 acre level lot with converted garage bonus room on Fayetteville's south side. Available now! -
(RLNE3987779)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 364 Inman Road have any available units?
364 Inman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayette County, GA
.
What amenities does 364 Inman Road have?
Some of 364 Inman Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 364 Inman Road currently offering any rent specials?
364 Inman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Inman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 364 Inman Road is pet friendly.
Does 364 Inman Road offer parking?
Yes, 364 Inman Road offers parking.
Does 364 Inman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 Inman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Inman Road have a pool?
No, 364 Inman Road does not have a pool.
Does 364 Inman Road have accessible units?
No, 364 Inman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Inman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 Inman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 364 Inman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 Inman Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Columbus, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Riverdale, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Tyrone, GA
Union City, GA
Fairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Morrow, GA
Forest Park, GA
Griffin, GA
College Park, GA
Hampton, GA
East Point, GA
Experiment, GA
Hapeville, GA
Douglasville, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Columbus State University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College