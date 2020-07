Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice ranch in desirable Whitewater school district and very convenient to shopping. The home just went through a complete rehab and has all new floors and paint throughout the home. The home also has new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. The home has a large garage with lots of storage. There is a nice recently stained deck on the back of the home. You will be amazed at how beautiful this home is.