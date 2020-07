Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

WHITEWATER SCHOOL DISTRICT! Sprawling brick front ranch with awesome front porch and screened in back porch. Large great room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings Huge kitchen with tile floor and granite countertops. Formal dining room and gorgeous hardwoods.. Your going to love the yard! Gorgeous landscaping with plenty of color from the Dogwoods and flowers. Includes Refrigerator.