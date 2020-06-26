All apartments in Fairburn
Fairburn, GA
680 Lake Joyce Lane
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

680 Lake Joyce Lane

680 Lake Joyce Lane · No Longer Available
Location

680 Lake Joyce Lane, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS & OPEN 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Fairburn! - This 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home is the Home You've Been Waiting For! Super Open as soon as you step inside, this fabulous home has endless features. Includes Sunk-in Family Room with Cozy Fireplace, Beautiful Spacious Kitchen with Dark Cherry Cabinets, Formal Dining Room, Large Master with Trey Ceilings, Luxurious Master Bath with Dual Vanity & Separate Garden Tub & Shower, 3 additional Generously Sized Bedrooms, AND a 2 Car Garage!!! All situated on a pretty open lot in the River Downs Subdivision. Conveniently located near Highway 29. Close to shopping, restaurants, banking, & more!!!

Don't miss out on this gem - Call or Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!

(RLNE4969675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Lake Joyce Lane have any available units?
680 Lake Joyce Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 680 Lake Joyce Lane currently offering any rent specials?
680 Lake Joyce Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Lake Joyce Lane pet-friendly?
No, 680 Lake Joyce Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 680 Lake Joyce Lane offer parking?
Yes, 680 Lake Joyce Lane offers parking.
Does 680 Lake Joyce Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Lake Joyce Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Lake Joyce Lane have a pool?
No, 680 Lake Joyce Lane does not have a pool.
Does 680 Lake Joyce Lane have accessible units?
No, 680 Lake Joyce Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Lake Joyce Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 Lake Joyce Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Lake Joyce Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Lake Joyce Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
