Amenities

hardwood floors garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

3 bedroom 1 bath, 4 sided brick Ranch in Smyrna! Great location just off Atlanta Road and not from Smyrna Village, Suntrust Park & lots of nearby shopping! This home features original hardwood floors throughout the home. The home has been recently painted & comes equipped with gas range/oven & refrigerator. The home has a carport & a garage/shed/workshop area in the backyard. The private backyard is also fenced!