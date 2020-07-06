760 Davis Cir - 6

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12 unit apartment complex one block off Powder Springs Road just past Marietta square! Walk to laundromat 1/2 block away. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors, vinyl kitchen floor. Central heat &; air. Range/oven, refrigerator. Lots of natural light. Plenty of closet space. Off street parking lot. Monthly pest control & property under 24 hour surveillance. Water, sewer, garbage & pest control included in rent. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Pets.... *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

