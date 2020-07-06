All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated July 8 2019 at 10:37 PM

760 Davis Cir - 6

760 Davis Cir SW · No Longer Available
Location

760 Davis Cir SW, Fair Oaks, GA 30008
Fair Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12 unit apartment complex one block off Powder Springs Road just past Marietta square! Walk to laundromat 1/2 block away. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors, vinyl kitchen floor. Central heat &; air. Range/oven, refrigerator. Lots of natural light. Plenty of closet space. Off street parking lot. Monthly pest control & property under 24 hour surveillance. Water, sewer, garbage & pest control included in rent. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Pets.... *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com
12 unit apartment complex one block off Powder Springs Road just past Marietta square! Walk to laundromat 1/2 block away. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors, vinyl kitchen floor. Central heat &; air. Range/oven, refrigerator. Lots of natural light. Plenty of closet space. Off street parking lot. Monthly pest control & property under 24 hour surveillance. Water, sewer, garbage & pest control included in rent.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no Pets....

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Davis Cir - 6 have any available units?
760 Davis Cir - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, GA.
What amenities does 760 Davis Cir - 6 have?
Some of 760 Davis Cir - 6's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Davis Cir - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
760 Davis Cir - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Davis Cir - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Davis Cir - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 760 Davis Cir - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 760 Davis Cir - 6 offers parking.
Does 760 Davis Cir - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Davis Cir - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Davis Cir - 6 have a pool?
No, 760 Davis Cir - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 760 Davis Cir - 6 have accessible units?
No, 760 Davis Cir - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Davis Cir - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Davis Cir - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Davis Cir - 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 760 Davis Cir - 6 has units with air conditioning.

